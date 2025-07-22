  1. World
Jul 22, 2025, 7:06 PM

All options on the table against Israel: Kallas

TEHRAN, Jul. 22 (MNA) – The European Union foreign policy chief has criticized the Israeli regime for continuing its genocide of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, saying that all options are on the table if Israel does not deliver on Gaza pledges.

All options are on the table if Israel does not deliver on its pledges to facilitate humanitarian aid in Gaza, the European Union's top diplomat said on Tuesday.

"The killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas wrote in a post on X, adding that she spoke with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar "to recall our understanding on aid flow and made clear that IDF (Israeli military) must stop killing people at distribution points."

Gaza's Ministry of Health said Tuesday that eighteen, including four children, were killed by malnutrition and dehydration in 24 hours in the Gaza Strip since Monday.

