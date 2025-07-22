Israeli strike on Gaza camp kills 14 civilians

The attack struck the densely populated Shati camp in northern Gaza during pre-dawn hours.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, women and children were among the victims. All casualties were transferred to Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 59,000 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children.

The continuous bombardment has decimated civilian infrastructure, collapsed the health sector, and triggered widespread famine.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former war minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its brutal war on the enclave.

MNA