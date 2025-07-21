Iran arrests more Mossad-linked agents

The public and revolutionary prosecutor of North Khorasan, Javad Ilali, said on Monday that the judicial system in the province is firmly determined to take decisive action against the criminals engaged in espionage activities.

He added that 15 individuals are being prosecuted in the province on charges of spreading lies and propaganda against Iran during the recent 12 days of Israeli-US aggression.

Late last month, three men convicted of collaborating with Mossad and smuggling bombs and demolition charges into Iran to assassinate distinguished Iranian figures were executed.

Iran has arrested hundreds of operatives affiliated with Mossad across the country in recent weeks.

Security forces have also dismantled many underground drone facilities operated by Mossad agents.

The arrested suspects are accused of planning to use attack drones, building bombs, spying on military sites, and transmitting sensitive information to the Israeli regime.

