IRIB commemorates media staff martyred in Israeli aggression

The event was attended by the families of the martyred journalists, along with 15 foreign journalists currently visiting Iran at the invitation of the Sobh Media Center.

The ceremony was also attended by IRIB President Peyman Jabelli as the chief guest and IRIB World Service Director Ahmad Noroozi delivered the keynote address.

Both Jabelli and Noroozi expressed their deep admiration for the bravery and dedication of the fallen journalists in Tehran and Gaza.

Noroozi stated that the shaken Israeli regime has shown it will do whatever is in its power—even commit all kinds of war crimes—just to survive.

Jabelli also said the voice of truth cannot be silenced by the Zionist entity, praising all those who stood on the right side of history, alongside truth and righteousness.

Veteran filmmaker Ahmad Reza Darvish presented IRIB anchor Sahar Emami with his Crystal Simorgh Award for her extraordinary bravery during the Israeli aggression on IRIB on June 16.

At the time of the strike, Emami was delivering a live broadcast covering Israel’s military aggression against Iran. Despite the tremors from the first blast, she continued the broadcast uninterrupted.

During the ceremony, the Sahar Emami Special Award of the Sobh Media Festival was unveiled and presented to Hooman Khalili, newsroom manager at IRIB.

Speaking to Press TV, Emami pointed out that the Israeli regime is angry with all journalists and media outlets that report the truth about its aggressions, aiming to silence them through targeted attacks.

American journalist Calla Walsh also highlighted that the US has directly facilitated the aggression against Iran, adding that Iran is being targeted because of its unwavering support for Palestine and resistance to Zionism.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked act of aggression against Iran, assassinating many high-ranking military commanders and nuclear scientists.

The Israeli attacks also targeted military and nuclear sites as well as vital non-military infrastructure, including a building of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Evin Prison, healthcare centers, outreach facilities, and both residential neighborhoods and rural communities, inflicting widespread civilian harm. These attacks also caused over 1,000 civilian fatalities.

In response, the Iranian armed forces, led by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), launched a powerful and unprecedented retaliatory campaign, Operation True Promise III, against the Israeli regime, using many of its domestically developed new-generation missiles for the first time.

Hundreds of Iranian ballistic missiles and drones overwhelmed Israeli air defenses and struck key military, intelligence, industrial, energy, and R&D facilities across the occupied Palestinian territories.

On June 24, the Israeli regime, isolated and abandoned, declared a unilateral halt to its aggression, announced on its behalf by US President Donald Trump.

