Jul 20, 2025, 7:53 PM

Moroccan people hold massive pro-Palestine rally

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – Moroccans held a huge rally on Sunday in support of Gaza in condemnation of Zionist regime crimes in the enclave.

Media have reported that a large demonstration was held in Rabat, capital of Morocco, in support of Gaza and opposition to normalization ties with the Israeli regime.

The demonstrators also condemned the policy of starving the residents of Gaza and the Israeli regime's attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Other media outlets reported on Saturday night that thousands of Jordanian citizens demonstrated to condemn the siege and starvation of residents of the Gaza Strip by the Israeli regime.

