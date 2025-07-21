At least 115 Palestinians killed in day in Gaza Strip

The military killed 79 people waiting for help at the Zikim checkpoint in the north of the enclave and another 13 people at aid distribution points in Rafah and Khan Yunis in the south of the sector. Gaza's health authorities said there were 19 deaths from starvation in the last day. Earlier, Al Jazeera reported, citing the Gaza Health Ministry, that the emergency departments of hospitals in the sector are overcrowded with an unprecedented number of hungry people.

Since March 2, 2025, international humanitarian aid has not been received in the Gaza Strip. According to Israel's decision, all checkpoints remain closed, and food distribution is carried out through a system of points operated by Israel and the United States Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF).

The UN and human rights groups have called the GHF facilities "human slaughterhouses" and "death traps." According to international organizations, about 900 people have died trying to access humanitarian aid in Gaza since the end of May, when the GHF began its activities.

On May 18, the Israeli army started hostilities in the northern and southern regions of the Gaza Strip.

