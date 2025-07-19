Iran has never sought war, insecurity in region: Pezeshkian

In the telephone call on Saturday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told Prime Minister Pashinyan, "Based on its principled policies, Iran has always supported any action that leads to the strengthening of peace and security.

Throughout the history, Iran has never sought war and insecurity and has always played an important and effective role in establishing peace and stability in the region, Pezeshkian said.

"But while we were talking and negotiating, we were attacked by the Zionist regime, contrary to all international standards and laws, and then America, in full coordination with this regime, bombed our legal nuclear facilities," he said.

The Iranian president also criticized the double standards of some countries towards the Zionist regime's war-mongering, massacres, and aggression.

"What is happening to the oppressed and defenseless people of Gaza today, from the killing of women and children and genocide to the cutting access to water, food and medicine, is not compatible with any of the international legal, moral and humanitarian standards," he said.

In another part of his speech, the president described the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Armenia as historic, friendly and constructive and added, "Our policy is constructive interaction with all neighboring countries in the shadow of preserving the territorial integrity of all countries, and we emphasize on strengthening interactions and relations between the two countries."

Pashinyan also emphasized his country's interest in expanding relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and said, "We are impatiently waiting for your Excellency's visit to Armenia, so that we can meet and talk closely about ways to improve cooperation and interactions between the two countries."

RHM/