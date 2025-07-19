  1. Politics
Envoy:

Iran diplomacy in constructive coop. with world’ main players

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to the Republic of China Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli says that Iran’s diplomacy is in a constructive interaction with important players on the global stage.

In a post on his X account, Rahmani Fazli pointed to the trip of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to China and wrote, “On the sidelines of the Meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)’s Council of Foreign Minister, meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi showed that Iran's active diplomacy, with a powerful and intelligent strategy, is moving towards constructive interaction and convergence with like-minded countries and important players on the global stage.”

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian top diplomat Abbas Araghchi hailed the SCO member states who condemned the act of aggression by Israeli regime and the United States against the Islamic Republic of Iran, particularly against the nuclear facilities of Iran.

Foreign Ministers of the SCO met in Tianjin earlier this week. On the sidelines of the event, Araghchi spoke to CGTN on Iran's view of the SCO, and their expectations for the upcoming SCO Summit.

