FM hails SCO condemnation of Israel-US aggression on Iran

Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization have met in Tianjin. On the sidelines, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi spoke to CGTN on Iran's view of the SCO, and their expectations for the upcoming SCO Summit.

ZHENG YIBING, CGTN Reporter "Iran joined the SCO in 2023. What role does the SCO play in the region and the international community? What is Iran planning to do with other members under the framework of the SCO?"

SEYED ABBAS ARAGHCHI, Iranian Foreign Minister "Thank you so much for this interview. First, as you said, Iran has joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as a full member. We attach great importance to SCO and value its effort to, as I said, find the proper place of countries of the south in international arena. And at the same time, we see many other countries who wish to join this organization, which is good by itself. And we all have a real intention to go to these paths, address security issues, economic issues, even cultural issues of the member states in a different way than the western countries usually address."

ZHENG YIBING, CGTN Reporter "For the upcoming SCO Summit and its outcomes, what preparations has Iran made? What's are your expectations for this event?"

SEYED ABBAS ARAGHCHI, Iranian Foreign Minister "I have to say that we are very grateful to the SCO secretariat and each and every member states who condemned the act of aggression by Israeli regime and the United States against the Islamic Republic of Iran, particularly against the nuclear facilities of Iran.

Attacking, the act of aggression is by itself, a violation of international law against the charter of the United Nations. But attacking nuclear facilities is even a bigger violation, an unforgivable violation of the international law. It is totally prohibited to attack a nuclear facility, which could have disastrous environmental consequences against human beings.

We are grateful for SCO member states who condemned that, particularly China, I think it had a very strong position in support and solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran to express their condolences for the people who lost their lives, women, and children included. So, we expect full support, a political support, by SCO Summit, upcoming summit for the Islamic Republic of Iran."

