Ukraine's armed forces could cause a nuclear disaster that would affect most of Europe if they strike the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, former US Army officer Stanislav Krapivnik has warned.

In an interview with RT on Saturday, Krapivnik discussed the difference between a dirty bomb and a nuclear bomb, explaining that while a dirty bomb does not have the critical mass or enriched material, it could cause large scale contamination if it hits nuclear waste.

He went on to say that if the coolant system in an active plant is targeted, it would cause a "nuclear meltdown" which could lead to an incident similar to what happened at Fukushima or Chernobyl and which would impact most of Europe, especially this time of the year "when the wind blows northwest."

Krapivnik predicted that "if there is enough evidence" of this threat, it would "force a very large reaction" from the Russian government, as a meltdown at the Kursk plant would make the region uninhabitable.

"And the fallout is going to go straight to the northwest into Europe," he said, adding: "It's going to hit the Poles, the Germans, the Danes, the Scandinavian countries," right into the UK. "But apparently the leadership of those nations really doesn't give a damn."

On Friday, Russian military journalist Marat Khairullin reported, citing sources, that Kiev is preparing to detonate a dirty atomic bomb targeting nuclear waste at either Russia's Zaporozhye NPP or the Kursk NPP.

While the nuclear plant in Zaporozhye, the largest in Europe, has been shut down, the plant in Kursk Region is operational.

The Russian Defense Ministry responded to the reports by saying that any attempts to create a "man-made disaster in the European part of the continent" would be met with "tough military and military-technical countermeasures." Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on the international community "to immediately condemn the provocative actions prepared by the Kiev regime."

Kiev has denied the allegations. Neither the UN nor the International Atomic Energy Agency have addressed the threat.

RHM/PR