Qassam fighters surprising enemy with new tactics

Al Jazeera broadcast a video message from Abu Obaida, spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades. It marks his first public message since March 6, 2025.

In the video, Abu Ubaida stated that four months have passed since the enemy resumed its aggression after violating the ceasefire and breaking all agreements with the resistance. "Over these months, we have killed and wounded hundreds of enemy soldiers, and thousands more are suffering from psychological illnesses and trauma.”

“Our fighters, having learned from the longest war and confrontation in our people's history, are now surprising the enemy with new tactics and methods. In recent weeks, our fighters have carried out several operations to capture Zionist soldiers,” he added.

"If the Zionist enemy terrorist cabinet decides to continue its genocidal war in the Gaza Strip, it will decide to continue the funerals of its soldiers and officers, while our enemy is being fed by the most powerful repressive forces in the world with incessant convoys of weapons and ammunition."

"The regimes and forces of our ummah are watching the killing of tens of thousands of their brothers in Palestine, who are starved by the enemy and deprived of water and medicine. The blood of tens of thousands of innocents weighs heavily on the shoulders of the leaders of the Islamic and Arab nation, its elites and scholars, who betrayed them with their silence," he concluded.

MNA/6534402