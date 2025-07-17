Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church

"Israeli strikes on Gaza have also hit the Holy Family Church", Meloni said in a statement, slamming "unacceptable" attacks on the civilian population.

The strike damaged the Holy Family Church, the only Catholic Church inside the Palestinian enclave.

The Vatican did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Israeli army said it was looking into the matter.

‘Unacceptable’

Italy's ANSA news agency said six people were seriously injured, while parish priest Father Gabriele Romanelli, who used to regularly update the late Pope Francis about the Israeli war on Palestinians, suffered light leg injuries.

"Israeli raids on Gaza have also hit the Holy Family Church," Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a statement.

"The attacks against the civilian population that Israel has been carrying out for months are unacceptable. No military action can justify such an attitude," she added.

RHM/