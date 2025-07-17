Israeli strikes on Gaza kill more than 90 Palestinians

At least 93 people were killed in the Palestinian enclave over the past 24 hours, of whom 30 died in a stampede and strikes on aid distribution sites, Al Jazeera reported citing medics.

The Gaza death toll has been climbing amid continued Israeli attacks. The army kept bombing the Gaza Strip all through the night, and reports of two deadly attacks came over the past few hours, Al Jazeera added.

According to it, an Israeli strike on a school in the Bureij refugee camp in the central enclave killed four and three others were killed in an attack on a residential building in Gaza City in the northern enclave.

On May 18, the Israeli military began hostilities in the northern and southern regions of the Gaza Strip.

MNA/