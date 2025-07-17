World normative order collapsed not by war, but by silence

"While the Special Rapporteur on #Palestine is bullied & sanctioned by the U.S., and the UN Palestine inquiry members resign en masse, this means that the international institutions are no longer tolerated to even record the truth," Esmaeil Baghaei wrote on X on Thursday morning.

"The mass resignation of the members of the UN Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, following the sanctioning of the Special Rapporteur on Palestine, should not be taken lightly; it is an alarming sign of the erosion of the global legal and normative order," he added.

The senior Iranian diplomat was referring to the sudden resignation of the three members of the UN commission investigating crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories.

"International institutions are giving up their legitimacy, effectiveness, authority, and 'sense of mission' to militant bullying & radical unilateralism," Baghaei underlined.

He concluded by saying that future generations would read that the world normative order collapsed not by war, but because of silence, indifference, and double standards in the face of grave injustices.

