Turkey has conveyed its views on Syria strikes to Israel

Turkey has conveyed its views regarding Israel's air strikes on Syria to Israeli authorities via its intelligence agency, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday, adding Ankara was also in close contact with regional powers and the US.

Turkey has condemned Israel's strikes against other regional countries, including Lebanon, Iran and Syria, while calling its military assault on Gaza a genocide. It has halted all trade and recalled its ambassador in Tel Aviv for consultations too.

Speaking to state media in New York, Fidan said he was in close contact with Tom Barrack, U.S. Special Envoy for Syria and the US ambassador to Turkey, adding he had discussed the issue in phone calls with his Syrian, Jordanian, and Saudi Arabian counterparts.

"At the same time, we have conveyed our own views on the matter to the Israelis via our intelligence agency, that we do not want an instability here," Fidan said, and added Syria's new regime could not solve the conflict without measures to ensure security in the region.

