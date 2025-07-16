The ceasefire on Wednesday aims to end days of deadly clashes and reintegrate the province under full state control, according to Syria's interior authorities, Xinhua reported.

Israel, which has occupied parts of Syria's south has said it won't let Syrian HTS-led regime move forces into southern the ocuntry claiming to be shielding the area's Druze community from attacks.

Lots of Arab states allied with HTS-led regime in Syria have condmned the Israeli regime's agreement. Iran has also condmned the regime's attacks on Sweida.

MNA