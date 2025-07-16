One of Druze leaders in Syria rejects ceasefire with HTS

Sheikh Hikmat al-Hajri said that "the spiritual leadership of the Druze community emphasizes the need to continue defense and struggle until the liberation of as-Suwayda." Al-Hajri added: "We see the continuation of defense and fighting as a national, humanitarian and moral duty that cannot be compromised. There is no agreement or negotiation with the armed gangs that call themselves 'the government'."

Earlier on Wednesday, local Syrian media SANA reported a new ceasefire agreement between the Syrian interim government and Druze leaders in the southern province of Suwayda.

Syria has been grappling with insecurity and civil war since the fall of Bashar Assad government in a foreign-backed overrun of the country by HTS-led armed groups.

