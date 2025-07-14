  1. World
3 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza battles: Israeli media

TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – Three Israeli soldiers were killed by an anti-tank missile in Gaza as fierce confrontations erupted with the Palestinian resistance in eastern Gaza City.

Three Israeli soldiers were killed after an anti-tank missile struck a military army unit in the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported on Monday, according to Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV English website. 

The reports described the incident as another "disaster" for the occupation forces, unfolding amid what was described as a "difficult and complex battle" taking place in several areas, especially in the eastern part of Gaza City.

The outlets revealed that Israeli warplanes conducted an aerial evacuation mission, airlifting wounded soldiers from within Gaza and transferring them to Tal HaShomer military hospital in central "Israel".

The operation comes as reports circulate of possible Israeli losses during fierce confrontations with Palestinian Resistance fighters in the al-Tuffah neighborhood and Jabalia al-Balad. The confrontations involved the use of smoke grenades and heavy artillery shelling to secure the aerial evacuation from inside the Gaza Strip.

