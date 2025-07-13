Lavrov arrives in China for key meetings

The government plane landed at the Beijing airport, a TASS correspondent reports.

The head of Russian diplomacy headed to Beijing from the DPRK, where he was on a three-day working visit to the city of Wonsan. Before that, the minister participated in ASEAN events in Kuala Lumpur from July 10 to 11.

According to the official representative of the Russian diplomatic agency Maria Zakharova, the meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers will be held in Tianjin on July 14-15. The ministerial meeting will be a key stage in the preparations for the organization's summit, which will be held in the same Chinese city from August 30 to September 1. According to the diplomat, Lavrov has also planned a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.

Zakharova noted that the heads of diplomatic missions intend to discuss the current state and prospects for further development of the SCO. Particular attention will be paid to the current international and regional agenda, including the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the creation of the UN.