  1. Sports
Jul 12, 2025, 8:46 PM

Iranian skaters win golds at Milano 2025

Iranian skaters win golds at Milano 2025

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – Iranian inline freestyle skaters Romina Salek and Amirmohammad Savari won two gold medals in the Speed Senior Women’s category at the Hero Battle Cup.

In the speed senior women, Salek finished in first place, according to Tehran Times.

Italian athlete Matilde Arosio won a silver medal and bronze medal went to Iran’s Taraneh Ahmadi.

Savari also came first in the speed senior men, beating his compatriot Reza Lesani and Spaniard Alvaro Nieto Merino.

Over 800 athletes from 25 nations — including China, India, Korea, Spain, France, Poland, Taiwan, Iran, Chile, and Ukraine —competed across every inline freestyle discipline: from Classic to Battle, Speed Slalom, Slide, and Jump — a thrilling mix of technique, music, and spectacle from July 9 to 12 in Milan, Italy.

MNA

News ID 234238

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News