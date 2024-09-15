  1. Sports
Iran’s Savari wins gold in 2024 World Skate Games

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – Iranian skater Amir-Mohammad Savari has claimed a gold medal at Italy's 2024 World Skate Games.

Savari defeated his rival from China in the final of the Freestyle slalom skating event on Saturday, claiming the second gold medal for Iran in the sporting event.

Earlier in the event, Iran's female skater Taraneh Ahmadi won the first gold medal for the country, while Romina Salek received a bronze medal.

The 2024 World Skate Games is currently taking place in Italy from September 6th to 22nd, with an estimated participation of over 12,000 people, including athletes, coaches, and delegations from 100 countries worldwide.

