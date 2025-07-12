S. Arabia ready to develop partnership with Russian companies

"There are a lot of areas in which we can cooperate," he said.

"But if I had to choose three or four of the best, I think one of them is, of course, the processing and production of metals."

According to him, Russia has extensive experience in the production of steel, aluminum, titanium and other products.

"Today we have opened up our mining sector, and this will open up various opportunities," Bandar al-Khorayef said.

The minister mentioned pharmaceuticals as another promising area, where Saudi Arabia and Russia "have a very detailed strategy for the localization. Automotive industry, renewable energy, machinery and equipment. We are also interested in working together to automate research and development. There are many possibilities here. We have a big plan to automate production and chemical processing.".

RHM/