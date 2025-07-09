  1. Sports
Jul 9, 2025, 3:55 PM

Iran seeks winning start in AFC Women Asia Cup 2026 Qualifier

Iran seeks winning start in AFC Women Asia Cup 2026 Qualifier

TEHRAN, Jul. 09 (MNA) – Iran will be seeking a winning start when it takes on Singapore in its AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 Qualifiers Group A tie on Thursday.

Aiming to reach a second successive Finals, Iran will aim to hit the ground running against a Singapore side who is under pressure following its 3-2 defeat to Bhutan on Monday.

Head coach Marziyeh Jafari left her 13-year trophy-laden stint at Bam Khatoon FC to lead the Iranian team and has the core of the club side at her disposal, according to Tehran Times. 

Goalkeeper Raha Yazdani, defender Atefeh Ramezanizadeh, midfielder Melika Motevalli and forward Zahra Ghanbari form the spine of the team as they look to transfer their understanding built at the club level to the international stage.

Singapore, however, cannot be taken lightly - especially as a second defeat will be detrimental to its hopes of qualifying for the continental showpiece. There are, however, injury concerns for Lionesses head coach Karim Bencherifa with Ardhra Arul, Farah Nurzahirah, Syazwani Ruzi and Nurhidayu Naszri all forced off early in the Bhutan match.

MNA

News ID 234146

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News