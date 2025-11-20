Bam Khatoon win Nasaf at AFC Women’s Champions League 2025/26

The win takes Iranian side up to three points, one behind their opponents on Sunday, defending champions Wuhan Jiangda Women’s FC of China.

Nasaf had the first sight at goal through Maftuna Shoyimova’s free-kick in the 10th minute which Diyorakhon Khabibullaeva headed wide as the side from Uzbekistan controlled the early proceedings, the-afc.com reported.

Against the run of play, Bam Khatoon struck the opener four minutes later after Fatemeh Geraeli played a perfect pass behind Nasaf’s defense with Sara Didar’s pace taking her away from Grace Adams to easily slot home.

Iran keeper Yazdani produced arguably her best save in the 40th minute, showing great athleticism to make a one-handed stop to deny Nataliia Simakina’s point-blank header.

After the interval, Nasaf camped inside Bam Khatoon’s half but despite their dominance on the ball, all they had were two Shoyimova shots from distance which were easily dealt with by Yazdani.

Seeing his side create so little, Nasaf head coach Khan Vladislav withdrew centre-back Adams for attacker Mehribon Egamberdieva.

The persistent pressure from Nasaf, however, was without its rewards as Bam Khatoon defended resiliently to hold out for the win.

MNA