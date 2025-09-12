Bam Khatoon handed tough draw at AFC Women’s Champions League

The 12 teams were divided into three groups for the second edition of the continental showpiece and will do battle in a centralized league format between Nov. 9 to 23, 2025.

Group A will see top seeds and last season’s beaten finalists Australia’s Melbourne City FC doing battle with hosts Ho Chi Minh City FC of Vietnam, Philippines’ Stallion Laguna FC and Lion City Sailors FC of Singapore.

Group B comprises defending champions and hosts Wuhan Jiangda Women’s FC of China PR, Islamic Republic of Iran’s Bam Khatoon FC, East Bengal FC of India and Uzbekistan’s PFC Nasaf.

The Group C challenge will be between Suwon FC Women of Korea Republic, Japan’s Tokyo Verdy Beleza, Naegohyang Women’s FC of DPR Korea and Myanmar’s ISPE WFC who will host the group.

The group stage matches in Myanmar will be held between November 9 and 15, with games in Vietnam scheduled for November 13 to 19 and fixtures in China PR to be played from November 17 to 23.

Following the Group Stage, eight clubs — the top two finishers of each group and the two overall best third-placed clubs—will advance to the Knockout Stage, with the single-leg Quarter-final pairings to be decided by a draw and played in March 2026.

The centralized Semi-finals and Final are scheduled for May 20 to 23, 2026.

Draw Result

Group A: Melbourne City FC (AUS), Ho Chi Minh City Women’s FC (VIE, hosts), Stallion Laguna FC (PHI), Lion City Sailors FC (SGP)

Group B: Wuhan Jiangda Women’s FC (CHN, hosts), Bam Khatoon FC (IRN), East Bengal FC (IND), PFC Nasaf (UZB)

Group C: Suwon FC Women (KOR), Tokyo Verdy Beleza (JPN), Naegohyang Women’s FC (PRK), ISPE WFC (MYA, hosts)

MNA/TT