Iran win North Korea 3-0 in AFC Asian Qualifiers

In the match held in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Korea’s midfielder Kye Tam was sent off in the 66th minute after receiving his second yellow card.

Mohammadmehdi Mohebi was on target for Iran in the 73rd minute and Mehdi Taremi made the scoreboard 2-0 four minutes later. Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh scored the third goal in the injury time.

The Iranian team ended the campaign as the first team with 23 points, two points above Uzbekistan.

Iran have already confirmed their tickets to next year's FIFA World Cup to be hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

MNA