Iran squad for 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualification named

The qualification matches will be held in Amman, Jordan, from July 7 to 19.

Iran will begin their campaign against Singapore on July 10.

Iran have been drawn into Group A, alongside Jordan, Singapore, Bhutan, and Lebanon.

Iran’s squad are as following:

Fatemeh Adeli, Mina Nafei, Fatemeh Shaban, Atefeh Imani, Rojin Tamrian, Negin Zandi, Sara Zahrabinia, Sara Didar, Melika Motevalli, Raha Yazdani, Atefeh Ramezanizadeh, Afsaneh Chatrenoor, Shabnam Behesht, Zahra Alizadeh, Fatemeh Pasandideh, Fatemeh Amineh Borazjani, Fatemeh Makhdoomi, Mohadeseh Zolfi, Zahra Ahmadzadeh, Zahra Khajavi, Zahra Ghanbari, Zahra Sarbali, and Maryam Dini.

