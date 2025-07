The Division B of FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to be held in Shenzhen from July 13-20.

The Iranian national women's basketball team played a warm-up match against China's Guang Dong before the start of the tournament, winning 69-63.

The Iranian team is in the same group as the Cook Islands, Mongolia and Thailand in the Division B tournament.

The winner of the tournament will advance to the Asian Cup Division A tournament.

