Araghchi travels to S Arabia for talks from Brazil

According to Esmaeil Baghaei, Araghchi arrived in Jeddah on a short visit to Saudi Arabia where he arrived from Brazil on Tuesday.

Araghchi arrived in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday to attend the BRICS summit. While in Rio, the top Iranian diplomat addressed the summit and held talks with the officials from participating countries.

According to the spokesman on Tuesday, the top Iranian diplomat was scheduled to discuss bilateral relations and the peace and security situation in the region with Saudi officials.

MNA