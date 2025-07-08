Turkey conveys US position on resuming Iran nuclear talks

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Fidan noted that he discussed the ceasefire process with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Brazil, adding that the resumption of nuclear talks would be the next phase of engagement.

According to the Lebanese Al Mayadeen, the top Turkish diplomat confirmed that the two foreign ministers held talks during the BRICS gathering, where regional diplomacy took center stage, emphasizing that discussions on the nuclear file are gaining importance and may soon follow the ceasefire talks.

According to Fidan, he also met with Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, just four days prior. During that meeting, the American side outlined its current position regarding nuclear talks with Iran.

MNA