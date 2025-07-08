World doesn’t need an emperor: Brazilian presdent

In a post on Truth Social on Monday, Trump warned that the US would impose an additional 10% tariff on any country “aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS.”

His comments came as the group, which includes ten members, including Russia, China, Brazil, India, and South Africa, wrapped up its annual summit in Rio de Janeiro, RT reported.

“I don’t think it’s responsible or serious for the president of a country as large as the United States to be threatening the world over the internet,” Lula told reporters at the end of the summit. “He needs to understand that the world has changed. We don’t want an emperor. We are sovereign nations. If he believes he can impose tariffs, then we have the right to respond with tariffs of our own.”

Lula said that relations between countries should be based on mutual respect. “And people need to understand what sovereignty truly means. Each country is the master of its own destiny,” he added.

He also pushed back against Trump’s public support for former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is on trial for allegedly attempting to overturn the results of the 2022 election. In a recent post, Trump called the proceedings a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

“We won’t accept interference or instruction from anyone. We have solid and independent institutions,” Lula said.

BRICS members have long been discussing how to increase the role of their national currencies in trade and develop payment systems that reduce reliance on the US dollar.

MNA