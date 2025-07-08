Trump claims wants to lift sanctions on Iran

"We took the sanctions off Syria to give them a chance… and I’d love to lift sanctions on Iran too at the right time so they can rebuild peacefully," he claimed.

Trump claimed he would "love to, at the right time, lift sanctions on Iran," adding, "I hope the war with Iran is over."

Trump also stated that he could hardly imagine a scenario in which the United States would need to resort to military force against Iran again.

According to Middle East Eye, he further claimed that US-Iran nuclear talks are back on the schedule, with a meeting set to take place in Oslo, Norway, in the coming days.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III that inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 has brought the fighting to a halt.

MNA/