Israel seeking war while Iran in a state of full readiness

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, Press TV in Tehran on Monday that Iran assesses the upcoming meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump will be no different from their consultations before the 12-day war.

“The [Israeli] regime seeks war, and we doubt Trump would oppose it. We, too, are in a state of full readiness,” the source said.

The source added that Iran considers all these meetings “to be deceptive” as everything has been agreed upon in advance.

Referring to a recent US offer of talks with Iran, the source added, “If Trump believes that after a military strike on our nuclear program, we would trust a diplomatic agreement with them, then he is not a good dealmaker.”

“Unless something has changed—but we see signs to the contrary,” the source emphasized.

According to the source, “In a wartime atmosphere, there is no room for peace. Only after exiting this phase can we think about peace."

The Israeli regime launched a blatant and unprovoked act of aggression against Iran on June 13, assassinating many high-ranking military commanders and nuclear scientists in addition to civilians.

On June 22, the United States officially joined the war against Iran by launching attacks on three nuclear facilities in the country in violation of the United Nations Charter and the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

On June 24, the Israeli regime, isolated and abandoned, declared a unilateral halt to its aggression, announced on its behalf by the US president.

MNA