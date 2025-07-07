  1. World
Missile fired from Gaza hits Israel's Kibbutz Nirim

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – A missile launched from Gaza struck the occupied Nirim area on Sunday, dealing material damage and landing in a neighborhood still recovering from the 2023 Al-Aqsa Flood operation, Israeli media reported.

Israeli television has acknowledged the success of a missile strike carried out yesterday by Palestinian forces against the occupied territories.

According to Al-Mayadeen, Channel 12 of Israeli television confirmed that a missile launched from Gaza on Sunday hit buildings in the occupied area of Nirim.

The report stated that the missile strike by Palestinian fighters caused material damage in the mentioned area.

Channel 12 further admitted that the missile landed in a neighborhood that was under reconstruction due to damage sustained during the Al-Aqsa Flood operation on October 7, 2023.

Despite nearly two years of full-scale aggression and a strict blockade on Gaza, Palestinian fighters continue to carry out individual operations against Israeli forces and missile strikes targeting the occupied territories.

