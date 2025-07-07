Iran slams abduction of its nationals in Lebanon in 1982

Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Sa’eed Iravani, says the abduction of four Iranian nationals by Israeli-affiliated forces in Lebanon in 1982 was a blatant violation of international law and constituted an act of terrorism under the 1979 International Convention Against the Taking of Hostages.

Iravani made the comments on Saturday on the anniversary of the abduction of the four Iranian nationals namely Ahmad Motovasselian, a military attaché at Iran's Embassy in Beirut, Mohsen Mousavi, the Iranian chargé d'affaires in Lebanon, Taqi Rastegar Moqaddam, an embassy employee, and Kazem Akhavan, a photographer for the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks in a letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Security Council’s President Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, and Elyse Nicole Mosquini, the permanent observer and delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross to the U.N.

The following is the full text of Iravani’s letter released by the Iranian Permanent Mission to the U.N. in New York City.

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Excellency,

Upon instructions from my Government, I am writing to you on the occasion of the forty-third anniversary of the abduction of four Iranian nationals—namely Seyyed Mohsen Mousavi (Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Beirut), Ahmad Motevasselian (Military Attaché), Taghi Rastegar Moghaddam (technical staff member), and Kazem Akhavan (from the Islamic Republic News Agency)—by Israeli-affiliated forces on 5 July 1982, during the Israeli regime’s invasion of Lebanon and its military occupation of Beirut.

As detailed in our earlier communications dated 7 July 2008 (A/62/899–S/2008/448), and dated 6 July 2023 (A/77/951-S/2023/501), this premeditated and unlawful act was not only a blatant violation of international law and a grave breach of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, but also constitutes an act of terrorism under the 1979 International Convention Against the Taking of Hostages.

The Israeli regime’s continued failure to provide information regarding the fate of the abductees is a deliberate breach of its international obligations and a continuing act of enforced disappearance, which inflicts enduring psychological and emotional suffering upon the victims’ families. The Israeli regime, with an unmatched record of disregard for the fundamental principles of international law and international humanitarian norms, yet in another egregious violation, on 1 April 2024, conducted a deliberate missile strike on the Iranian diplomatic premises in Damascus, resulting in the deaths of Iranian diplomatic personnel. This blatant targeting of a diplomatic premises in the capital of a sovereign State—which enjoys full protection under international law—represents just another act of barbarism by the regime.

These violations reveal a persistent and deliberate pattern by the Israeli regime, which acts with impunity, in defiance of international law, including the Charter of the United Nations, the Vienna Conventions on Diplomatic and Consular Relations, and customary international norms governing the inviolability of diplomatic representatives and premises. Its’ ongoing disregard for binding legal obligations and peremptory norms of international law (jus cogens) poses a direct threat to international peace and security.

The Islamic Republic of Iran holds the Israeli regime and its enablers fully responsible for the abduction and hostage-taking of its’ nationals and continues to pursue the matter with utmost seriousness through all relevant international mechanisms.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, while appreciating the Lebanese Government’s efforts to follow up on the case of the four abducted Iranian diplomats—including its formal communication with the UN Secretary-General in September 2008—once again calls upon the Lebanese authorities, the UN Secretary-General, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and other relevant international bodies to uphold their legal and humanitarian obligations and take all necessary measures to clarify the fate of the abducted diplomats.

In light of the ongoing suffering of the victims’ families and the Israeli regime’s continued impunity, Iran reiterates its call—first made in its letter dated 11 February 2009 (S/2009/91)—for the establishment of a special commission under Your Excellency’s authority to investigate the abduction and determine the fate of Iranian abducted diplomats.

I would be grateful if the present letter could be circulated as a document of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

