Israeli regime carries out four strikes in south Lebanon

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that one person was injured following an Israeli drone attack on the south of the country. That was the fourth airstrike carried out by the regime on Saturday.

Earlier, a vehicle was targeted in the Bint Jbeil district in southern Lebanon.

Earlier, the Israeli army claimed to have killed a Hezbollah member in an attack on southern Lebanon.

Despite a ceasefire with Lebanon, the Israeli regime continues to attack the country and violate its sovereignty.

