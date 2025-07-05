Civilian killed in Israeli drone strikes in S Lebanon

Local media reported on Friday that an Israeli drone struck a civilian vehicle traveling on a highway in the Khalde area, south of Beirut, near the Martyr Salah Ghandour roundabout in Bint Jbeil, Nabatieh Governorate.

The attack left at least one civilian dead and two others injured.

A second drone targeted a residential building in the town of Shebaa, Hasbaya District, injuring one person.

Under the November 27, 2024, ceasefire accord, the occupying Israeli forces were obligated to withdraw fully from southern Lebanon.

However, Zionist troops continue to maintain illegal positions at five strategic border outposts.

The Tel Aviv regime has claimed that its repeated attacks are aimed at the Hezbollah resistance movement.

Despite the declared truce, Israeli forces have persisted in near-daily assaults since their large-scale offensive on Lebanon began in 2023, escalating into a devastating war by 2024.

Lebanese authorities have documented almost 3,000 violations of the ceasefire, resulting in at least 225 deaths and more than 500 injuries.

The conflict has killed over 4,000 people, wounded more than 17,000, and displaced nearly 1.4 million civilians.

