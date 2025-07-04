Drone attack leaves over 50,000 people without power

The incident occurred as a result of falling debris from a downed drone, the regional administration said in an official statement published on its Telegram channel, TASS reports.

“According to preliminary data, over 50,000 people were affected by the power outage as a result of the fire“, the administration said.

Electricity has already been restored in the settlement of Rabochi, but five neighborhoods are still without power electricity. According to the head of the district, Oksana Erokhanova, the fire broke out at a substation in the Zvezdochka area after debris from a drone fell on it. As part of security measures, several neighboring transformer substations were also turned off.

