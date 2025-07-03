Trump, Putin hold extensive talks on Iran, Middle East

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke over the phone about international and regional developments.

Yuri Ushakov, aide to the Russian President, said the phone call lasted about an hour. Putin emphasized the need to resolve conflicts in the Middle East through diplomatic and political means. He and Trump had an in-depth discussion regarding issues related to Iran and the region.

Ushakov added that Trump discussed the ceasefire file in Ukraine during the call. Putin, in turn, informed Trump that Russia remains committed to seeking peaceful solutions to the Ukrainian crisis and conveyed Moscow’s readiness to continue negotiations with Kyiv. Both leaders stressed the importance of continued bilateral and direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, although they did not discuss halting U.S. arms shipments to Ukraine. Putin reiterated that Russia will achieve its objectives in the Ukraine war and will not abandon efforts to address the root causes of the conflict.

Ushakov also noted that the two leaders discussed the situation in Syria and agreed that Moscow and Washington would continue consultations on the matter.

According to the senior Russian official, Putin congratulated Trump on U.S. Independence Day and emphasized that a meeting between them could be arranged if necessary. Until then, both sides will maintain ongoing contact.

