Iran remains committed to NPT, Safeguards Agreement

The German Foreign Office on Wednesday said Iran’s suspension of direct cooperation with the IAEA “sends a devastating message” and removes crucial international oversight necessary for a diplomatic solution, calling on Tehran to reverse the decision.

Araghchi dismissed the statements as “fake news” and insisted Iran remains committed to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and its Safeguards Agreement.

Here is the full text of statement by the top Iranian diplomat reacting to the news piece:

Fake news. Iran remains committed to the NPT and its Safeguards Agreement. In accordance with the new legislation by Majlis, sparked by the unlawful attacks against our nuclear facilities by Israel and the U.S., our cooperation with @iaeaorg will be channeled through Iran's Supreme National Security Council for obvious safety and security reasons.

Reality: To Iranians, what truly "sends a devastating message" and destroys "a diplomatic solution" is very obvious:

- Germany's explicit support for Israel's unlawful attack on Iran, including safeguarded nuclear sites, as "dirty work" carried out on behalf of the West. Germany also shamefully supported the unlawful U.S. attack against Iranian nuclear facilities, which violated international law, the NPT, and the UN Charter.

- Germany's repudiation of its JCPOA commitments by openly demanding "zero enrichment" in Iran.

Iranians were already put off by Germany's Nazi-style backing of Genocide in Gaza, and its support for Sadam’s war on Iran by providing materials for chemical weapons.

The explicit German support for the bombing of Iran has obliterated the notion that the German regime harbors anything but malice towards Iranians.

MNA/