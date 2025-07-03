Threats against Ayatollah Khamenei an affront to all Muslims

In a statement on Thursday, Sheikh Qassim strongly condemned US President Donald Trump’s threats against Ayatollah Khamenei.

He said Trump's insults and threats reflect the US president’s ignorance, foolishness, and his sense of inaccuracy in assessing issues and their consequences.

Trump’s behavior constitutes an affront to all Muslims and their sanctities and places a heavy responsibility on all noble Muslim nations, he added.

The leading Bahraini cleric hailed Ayatollah Khamenei as a great epitome of Qur’anic essence and a unique leader in the current era, Press TV reported.

He emphasized that Ayatollah Khamenei’s leadership of Iran and his significant role demonstrate the Leader’s sincere loyalty to the Holy Qur’an.

In his customary vile language last week, the US president launched a tirade of abuse at Ayatollah Khamenei, claiming that he had prevented the Israeli regime and the American armed forces from assassinating him.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi last week advised Trump to show respect toward Ayatollah Khamenei if he genuinely seeks a deal with Iran.

"If President Trump is genuine about wanting a deal, he should put aside the disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards Iran's ... Leader, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei," the top diplomat wrote in a social media post early.

On June 22, the United States officially joined Israel’s war of aggression against Iran by launching attacks on three nuclear facilities in the country in violation of the United Nations Charter and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Trump unilaterally announced a ceasefire two days later, shortly after the Iranian Armed Forces carried out a missile attack against a key US airbase in Qatar in retaliation.

