IAEA responds to Iran’s suspension of cooperation

According to Mehr News Agency, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that the IAEA spokesperson said the agency is aware of Iran’s position regarding the suspension of cooperation and will wait for more official information.

The report also noted that the IAEA still maintains a team of inspectors in Iran.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in accordance with Article 123 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has signed into law the “Act Mandating the Government to Suspend Cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.” The bill was passed by the Iranian Parliament on June 25, 2025, and approved by the Guardian Council on the same day. The law has now been officially communicated to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, the Supreme National Security Council, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for implementation.

MNA/6519098