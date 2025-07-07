Pezeshkian urges US to stop Israeli regime's warmongering

President Pezeshkian made the remarks in a virtual interview with American commentator and conservative talk show host Tucker Carlson, which was released on Monday.

The full interview comes as follows:

Carlson: Thank you, Mr. President. It seems that there is currently a pause in the conflict between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States. In your view, how will this situation ultimately end? And how would you like this conflict to be resolved?

President Pezeshkian: “We did not start the war, and we do not wish for any war to continue. From the day I assumed responsibility, my motto has been to foster unity and amity at home and establish peace and tranquility with our neighbors and the world.”

Carlson: You speak of peace, Mr. President. On the other hand, Donald Trump, the President of the United States, believes that the recent US attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities was driven by the conviction that the Islamic Republic of Iran is unwilling to abandon its nuclear program. According to Mr. Trump, achieving peace will not be possible unless Iran gives up this program. Are you willing to forgo the Islamic Republic of Iran’s nuclear program in the pursuit of peace?

President Pezeshkian: “The reality is that since 1992, Netanyahu has consistently tried to portray Iran as pursuing nuclear weapons. Every US president who has come to office has bought this lie. Netanyahu has tried to convince US presidents of this lie — that Iran is seeking a nuclear weapon. We have never pursued nuclear weapons, are not pursuing them, and will never pursue them. This is a religious edict and decree (fatwa) from Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, which has been corroborated by our full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Unfortunately however, their recent conduct disrupted our cooperation.”

Carlson: Does this mean that you confirm the reports indicating that the Islamic Republic of Iran has ceased its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency? Under such circumstances, there would no longer be any way to determine the amount of uranium present, its enrichment level, or percentage — essentially, the international community would have no knowledge of what actions Iran is taking within the framework of its nuclear program. In your view, how can the verification process for Iran’s nuclear program be carried out from now on? And is it possible for other countries to participate in this process?

President Pezeshkian: “Mr. Carlson, we were at the negotiating table. We were in talks; the US President had asked us to engage in talks to establish peace. During those talks, we were told that without US permission, Israel would not launch any attacks. Yet, just before the sixth round — while we were still negotiating — Netanyahu practically dropped a bomb on the negotiating table and destroyed diplomacy. As for verification, we are prepared to engage in talks and agree on verification. We have never evaded verification and remain ready for its resumption. However, following the US strike on our nuclear facilities, many sites and equipment were destroyed and are not easily accessible. We must wait and see whether or not access becomes feasible again.”

Carlson: Reports have been published suggesting that your government believes the International Atomic Energy Agency has spied on Iran’s nuclear facilities and passed classified information to Israel. Do you endorse this view? And if so, do you have any evidence to support this claim that you would be willing to present to the international community?

President Pezeshkian: Regarding trust in the Agency, Israel’s misuse of inspection information gave rise to some distrust. Nevertheless, we have always been ready to cooperate and allowed the IAEA to inspect all sites under its mandate. The mistrust was exacerbated when the Agency’s latest report gave Israel a pretext to launch illegal attacks on our nuclear sites. Regrettably, the IAEA did not even condemn this attack on facilities under its own oversight, which we had accepted under the NPT. From the standpoint of international law, this is unacceptable and has caused serious distrust among our people and lawmakers toward the Agency.

Carlson: You mentioned that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always avoided war and sought to resolve its disputes with the United States through diplomacy. However, this process was suddenly disrupted by an incident. I would now like to ask: Are you willing to make a fresh start on the path of diplomacy once again? In other words, is there a possibility of a "restart" in the negotiations? And if so, in your view, what should an ideal agreement with the United States look like, and on what basis should it be reached?

President Pezeshkian: “In my view, we could have easily resolved our issues through dialogue. The framework for negotiations can be based on international law and the rights of states. We have had — and continue to have — no demand other than respect for international law. It is Netanyahu who has thrown the region into chaos and attempted to torpedo dialogue. We are seeking peace. I believe that in our small world today, human beings must live together in peace and harmony. But we were attacked. Our nation has the ability to defend itself. I believe the US President has a choice: to move the region toward peace and security, or to drag it into forever wars.”

Carlson: Do you have any plans to reenter negotiations with the United States — whether those talks are with the current US representative, Mr. Witkoff, or someone else? And if there are no such plans, in your view, what might happen if this situation continues?

President Pezeshkian: “We have no problem with negotiation. But the atrocities Israel has committed in the region and against our country, and its war crimes, including assassinating our off-duty commanders in their homes, murdering our scientists along with their families and children, killing innocent civilians, and bombing pregnant women have caused a crisis. To kill one individual, they brought down entire buildings, burying innocent people under the rubble. We hope that once we overcome this travesty, it will once again be possible to return to the negotiating table. However, that has a prerequisite: confidence in the negotiation process. Israel must not be allowed to attack again right in the middle of talks and ignite a new war.”

Carlson: Do you believe that Israel has attempted to assassinate you?

President Pezeshkian: “There were attempts, and actions were taken. But we believe that if God wills, a person will survive — and if not, one could perish even while walking. We are ready to defend our people, our independence, and the freedom of our land to the last breath, and we are not afraid of death. But in the world, we live in, destabilizing the region by shedding blood, committing murder, looting, and evil illusions is truly disgraceful.”

Carlson: If you permit, I would like to return to this topic once more. So far, there is no official report indicating that the United States has attempted to assassinate you, nor has this matter been confirmed by any official institutions. Could you please provide further clarification on this issue?

President Pezeshkian: “This was carried out by Israel and not by the United States. We were in an internal meeting reviewing our programs when they bombed our building, using the information gathered by their spies. But when God does not will it, nothing happens. We have never feared death or martyrdom in the path of our country’s independence and dignity. In the face of Israel’s imposed war, our people and homeland achieved greater unity and cohesion. Iran is a civilization, and the Iranian people may have disagreements on various issues, but every Iranian, wherever they may be in the world, knows the value of their country’s territorial integrity and will defend it. My advice to the US government is: do not get dragged into a war fueled by Netanyahu’s satanic aspirations and his acts of genocide. It would start the real forever wars, one that brings nothing but terror and insecurity to the region.”

Carlson: Many people in the United States still fear Iran and are concerned that Iran might attack the US with a nuclear bomb. They see videos in which some people in Iran chant “Death to America” and refer to the United States as the “Great Satan.” In your opinion, are these concerns realistic? And should the American people be afraid of Iran?

President Pezeshkian: “I don’t believe that this is an accurate image of Iran. In the past 200 years, not once has Iran attacked another country. The chanting of “Death to America,” by no means refers to the American people, or even officials. It means “Death to crime,” “Death to killing,” “Death to supporting massacres,” and “Death to policies that destabilize the region.” Have you ever seen an Iranian commit a terrorist act in the US? I haven’t. To the best of our knowledge, no Iranian has ever pursued terror or unrest. But there were others in the region, who were trained by the United States according to US President himself, namely, Daesh, who brought terror and crimes not only to the region but even to the US, and tarnished the global image of our religion and beliefs. Our “Death to...” slogan is against crime and insecurity — not human beings. Any actor who supports crime and insecurity is condemned by our people. It’s not against anyone as a human being.”

Carlson: Two of Iran’s prominent sources of emulation and senior clerics have issued fatwas against Donald Trump, the President of the United States. In your view, what is the meaning and significance of these fatwas?

President Pezeshkian: “As far as I know, no fatwa has been issued against any specific individual. The fatwa that was published — which, I should clarify, has no relation to the government or the Supreme Leader — simply states that insulting religious figures or beliefs is, from a doctrinal perspective, condemned and unacceptable. This fatwa is not directed against the US President or any other particular individual. The scholars were expressing their views, but certainly never meant or implied murder or threats.”

Carlson: Considering that a significant number of Iranian nationals live in the United States, some believe that these individuals are so-called “sleeper cells” or undercover agents waiting to receive orders from you to carry out violent or terrorist actions within US soil. Would you like to send a message to them from here, asking them to refrain from any violent actions on United States territory?

President Pezeshkian: “To be honest, many of the points you’ve raised are things I’m hearing for the first time as an Iranian. Have you ever seen anything other than science, knowledge, civility, and empathy from Iranians living in the US? These are images Israel and those who try to foster conflict and instability promote. They try to frighten the public and decision-makers in order to drag America into a war that has no benefit for it.”

Carlson: In the early days of the revolution, it seemed that Iran had some economic relations with Israel, and it is even said that at that time, some weapons were transferred from Israel to Iran. What factor caused such a fundamental change in the relations between Iran and Israel? And who was responsible for this change of course?

President Pezeshkian: “What has happened in full view of the world at the hands of Israel is entirely clear. In Gaza, Netanyahu bombs children, women, schools, and universities in cold blood. He has cut off water, food, and medicine. These actions constitute genocide. This behavior is rejected by the people of the region. To my knowledge, Iran has never acquired weapons from Israel and has never sought war. These wars were imposed on us. We did not start the war with Iraq. Today as well, Israel has attacked us. We did not seek war, but unfortunately, they are trying to even drag the US into this conflict.”

Carlson: Do you believe that, as a result of diplomatic exchanges between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, it is possible to achieve a world in which American companies once again invest in Iran, sanctions are lifted, and ultimately peace is established? Is such a situation your intended goal?

President Pezeshkian: “Since I took office, I have first tried to strengthen unity and cohesion within the country and then establish healthy and constructive relations with our neighbors. In a conversation I had with Leader, he indicated that American investors can operate in Iran without any barrier. This is the view of our beloved Leader of the Revolution. Unfortunately, it is Israel that is obstructing peace in the region. In my view, the US President — Mr. Trump — can either rein in Israel and help move the region toward peace and security, or fall into the trap of Netanyahu and his forever wars. This decision is up to the US President to make. We have always been — and still are — ready for economic, industrial, and commercial cooperation with Americans. But it is the US sanctions that have prevented their presence in our country.”

Carlson: Mr. President, as my final question, may I ask: In the event of a broader war against the Islamic Republic of Iran, how likely do you think it is that Iran’s allies, including China and Russia, will support Iran economically or militarily? And do you expect such support?

President Pezeshkian: “What matters most to us is our belief in God and our convictions. We have the capability to defend ourselves, and if necessary, we will stand our ground to our last breath to protect our country and territorial integrity. We are not seeking war. We have repeatedly said that we are not pursuing nuclear weapons. But a false perception has taken root in the minds of some American politicians — a misperception that Netanyahu, with his warmongerings, continues to reinforce. Any war in this region will set the entire Middle East ablaze with fire and insecurity. If the US President wants such a future, he can continue down this path. But if he seeks peace — as I believe we should all move toward peace and stability — he must not allow Israel to ignite the region. The US President can end war and bloodshed by containing Netanyahu. This decision depends on the policies of the US President,” Pezeshkian said while commenting on US President Donald Trump’s policies on the region, including the Zionist regime and its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.”

Carlson: Mr. President, I sincerely thank you for the opportunity you have given us and for the time you dedicated to sharing your views and perspectives.

President Pezeshkian: “I thank you for the opportunity to share with you what we hold in our hearts and believe in. I hope the people and government of the United States will pursue and realize peace and tranquility for their country and the region. Thank you for this opportunity.”

MNA/President.ir