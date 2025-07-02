Bombs not to end Iran’s nuclear industry: AEOI chief

Speaking to reporters after a weekly cabinet session on Wednesday, Mohammad Eslami denounced the Israeli and US military strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites as a blow to the United Nations Charter.

The military attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites signalled that the law of the jungle is prevailing in the world and one cannot survive without strength, he said, adding, “The Iranian nation has realized it very well.”

The AEOI chief emphasized that Iran’s nuclear industry is not something that could be eliminated with bombs, because it is a homegrown industry and technology embedded in the country.

Progress in the nuclear industry of Iran will always continue decisively, he stated.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III that inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 brought the fighting to a halt.

MNA/TSN