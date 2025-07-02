Nearly half of Americans believe US won’t be a 'Superpower'

Of the 1,111 adults polled online in mid-June, 21% said it is very likely the US will see its global position decline in the next 10 years. Another 24% said such a scenario is somewhat likely, RT reported.

In total, 45% of respondents said a complete economic collapse is at least somewhat plausible. Forty percent said they foresee a civil war, while the same proportion believed there would be a total breakdown of law and order.

Nearly as many (38%) said they believe the US may no longer be a democracy in 10 years. Thirty-one percent said the country could become a fascist dictatorship, while 20% predicted a communist dictatorship.

Only 43% of respondents said the current US political system is working at least somewhat well, though opinions varied sharply along partisan lines. Among Democrats, 26% said the system functions adequately, compared to 69% of Republicans and 36% of independents.

While most Americans said they believe they live in a democracy regardless of political affiliation, a majority also believe the country is experiencing a constitutional crisis. That view was shared by 56% of respondents, including 82% of Democrats and 26% of Republicans.

