Over 60% of French people want Macron's resignation: Poll

The French were interviewed on January 2 and 3. In total, over 1,000 respondents participated in the survey.

The results of the survey showed that 61% of respondents supported the resignation of Emmanuel Macron, 38% of respondents opposed the resignation of the French president, and another 1% of respondents found it difficult to answer the relevant question. At the same time, 62% of respondents called the French leader's rule authoritarian.

The majority of respondents (86%) also believe that Macron will have to appoint a new French prime minister next year to replace Francois Bayrou, leader of the centrist Democratic Movement party.

MNA/