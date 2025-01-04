  1. Politics
Over 60% of French people want Macron's resignation: Poll

TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – Over 60% of French residents support the resignation of the leader of the Fifth Republic, Emmanuel Macron. This is reported by the local newspaper Le Figaro with reference to an opinion poll.

The French were interviewed on January 2 and 3. In total, over 1,000 respondents participated in the survey.

The results of the survey showed that 61% of respondents supported the resignation of Emmanuel Macron, 38% of respondents opposed the resignation of the French president, and another 1% of respondents found it difficult to answer the relevant question. At the same time, 62% of respondents called the French leader's rule authoritarian.

The majority of respondents (86%) also believe that Macron will have to appoint a new French prime minister next year to replace Francois Bayrou, leader of the centrist Democratic Movement party.

