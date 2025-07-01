Trump to host Netanyahu at White House on July 7

US President Donald Trump is set to host Netanyahu at the White House on July 7, a US official said, as the US president pressed for a ceasefire between the Zionist regime and Hamas in Gaza, and the return of remaining captives.

Ron Dermer, a top adviser to Netanyahu, is in Washington this week to meet with officials at the White House, Trump's spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters at a press briefing on Monday.

According to Reuters, an Israeli official in Washington also confirmed the meeting next Monday. The two leaders are expected to discuss Iran, Gaza, Syria, and other regional issues, the official added.

MNA/