Israeli settlers hold massive protests in Tel Aviv

News sources reported that Israeli settlers held a large protest demonstration, demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

According to Shahab news agency, thousands of the Israeli settlers protested in Tel Aviv, calling for a ceasefire with Hamas and the return of Israeli prisoners from Gaza.

The settlers chanted slogans against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and his cabinet, blaming the prolonged war in Gaza for the deaths of more prisoners.

They reiterated that Netanyahu, driven by political and personal motives, is the main obstacle to reaching a ceasefire with the Palestinian resistance.

Earlier, Israeli settlers had also protested outside the residences of several Israeli officials , demanding a prisoner exchange deal and a ceasefire to secure the release of the regime’s prisoners in Gaza.

According to media reports, the families of Israeli prisoners had called for large-scale demonstrations in Holy Quds and Tel Aviv.

The Gaza Strip continues to endure intense bombardment, and the Israeli regime with U.S. support has waged a devastating full-scale war against Gaza since October 7, 2023.

The human rights organizations report that the war has so far led to the killing or injury of about 189,000 Palestinians, most of whom are children and women.

Additionally, over 11,000 people are missing, and hundreds of thousands have been displaced. The war has also caused widespread destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.

Weekly protests have been held against Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet. Despite public demands for a ceasefire in Gaza, Netanyahu has continued the war brutally.

Critics argue that Netanyahu is prolonging the war to maintain his political survival and avoid legal accountability over corruption charges. Many believe his personal and political interests are prioritized over ending the bloodshed.

The ongoing conflict has led to widespread condemnation, with protesters accusing Netanyahu of sacrificing Israeli prisoners and Palestinian civilians to stay in power.

