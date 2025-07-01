Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip leave 95 Palestinians killed

At least 95 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip on Monday, Qatar’s television channel Al Jazeera reported.

The Israeli army attacked a cafe, a hospital, a school, and food distribution points in Gaza, killing at least 95 Palestinians and leaving many others injured, the TV channel said.

According to it, 39 people were killed in an Israeli strike on a crowded seaside cafe in northern Gaza as a birthday party, including with women and children, was celebrated there.

Also on Monday, Israeli troops bombarded the Yafa school in Gaza City, where hundreds of displaced Palestinians were accommodated.

MNA/