Some Israeli projectiles entered Iran from neighboring states

"We have received reports and intelligence indicating that some micro air vehicles (MAVs) have entered Iran from certain neighboring countries. That is why our president, in a phone call with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, requested a serious investigation into this matter," Sobhani said.

"We are awaiting the results of these investigations. Once the findings are clear, we will decide how to respond to the issue," he underlined.

"There is a possibility that the Zionist enemy may have exploited the territory of our neighbor. However, the Azerbaijani side has assured us that it will not allow its territory to be used against us."

"The Zionist regime adheres to no law, and the possibility of its exploitation cannot be ruled out."

